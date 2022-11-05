|
05.11.2022 13:15:00
Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?
Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.The problem is broadband, or the high-speed internet connection that makes streaming video possible. Once a growth driver that offset TV customer losses, Comcast's broadband business growth is slowing to a crawl. Until this problem is fully resolved, Comcast's stock remains a tough one to own.It's not exactly disastrous, to be clear. Comcast's Xfinity-branded broadband service technically added customers during the third quarter of the year. The net addition of 14,000 high-speed internet subscribers, however, is only a tiny fraction of the 32.2 million consumer and business broadband customers the company currently serves. That total headcount hasn't meaningfully grown for a couple of quarters now, either.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!