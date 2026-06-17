Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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17.06.2026 11:15:00
Down Nearly 40% From Its Highs, Is Palantir Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) was once the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stock on Wall Street. Investors were enjoying monster gains, and the company's growth rate kept accelerating. Now, only one of those is true. Palantir is down nearly 40% from its all-time high, but the company's growth rate hasn't slowed. Those two items aren't normally correlated with each other, leaving investors wondering whether it's time to buy the dip or if this initial major sell-off is a sign of more pain to come. The answer may surprise you, as some of Palantir's impressive gains weren't tied to business performance.Image source: The Motley Fool. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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