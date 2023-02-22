|
22.02.2023 13:00:00
Down Nearly 50% From Its High, Is It Finally Time to Buy This Buffett Stock?
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) continues to demonstrate extraordinary growth despite a pressured economy, so much so that it has turned a profit for the past two consecutive quarters. It debuted on the stock market just over a year ago as an unprofitable fintech, but it's catching investors' eyes as it becomes a dominant presence in Latin America. It caught Berkshire Hathaway's attention even before its market debut, and the Warren Buffett-led holding company invested $500 million in Nu in June 2021. So far, Nu stock's performance has been underwhelming, despite the company's outstanding performance, and it's nearly 50% off of its first-day closing price. As it keeps posting high growth and turns a profit as it scales, is it finally time to buy?Nu has rapidly grown from its beginnings as a small fintech disruptor, going from 4% of the Brazilian market in 2018 to 44% as of the end of 2022. It operates under the Nubank banner, offering a suite of digital financial services such as online banking accounts and investment portfolios. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!