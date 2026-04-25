Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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25.04.2026 13:30:00
Down Nearly 60% From Its Peak, Is It Finally Time to Buy Joby Aviation?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, closed at a record high of $20.39 per share on Aug. 4, 2025. At the time, Joby impressed the market with its technological advantages, strong partnerships, and clear plans for commercializing its first air taxi flights. The Fed's interest rate cuts in 2024 and 2025 also drove more investors back toward speculative, higher-growth stocks.But as of this writing, Joby's stock trades at less than $9 per share. Let's see why it lost nearly 60% of its value, and if it's worth buying as a contrarian bet on the nascent eVTOL market.Image source: Joby Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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