11.10.2023 11:25:00
Down Nearly 60% This Year, Time to Buy Dollar General Stock?
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock has found itself on the "deep discount" shelf. So far in 2023, the S&P 500 is up over 10% following its September swoon, but the retailer's shares are down nearly 60% through early October.The steep stock price drop might represent a tempting buying opportunity for investors seeking value. Alternatively, it might signal deeper losses on the way for Dollar General as consumer spending slows further. Let's look at why shares have fallen so hard in the past few months, and whether the drop is an overreaction to Dollar General's short-term issues.Stock price declines exceeding 50% in less than a year's time don't typically happen absent some worrying operating and financial issues. Dollar General is no exception to this rule. Comparable-store sales were flat this past quarter, missing management's short-term outlook. Rival Dollar Tree posted a 7% year-over-year increase for the comparable quarter. That suggests Dollar General might be suffering some market share losses as consumer spending habits shift.
