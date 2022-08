Down Nearly 90% From Highs, Is It Time to Buy This Cruise Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Having fallen more than 86% from its peak in 2018, cruise line company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has endured a difficult couple of years along with the rest of the travel industry as a result of the pandemic. However, easing COVID-19 restrictions combined with pent-up travel demand could provide just the boost this cruise line stock needs.Picking up 37.1% of all cruise revenue last year, Carnival Corporation leads the industry in market share. Carnival also carried over 42% of all cruise passengers worldwide in 2021.As a leader by both market share and passengers carried, Carnival can justify calling itself "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line." The company operates Carnival Cruise Lines, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Cunard Line, Seabourn, and others.