Curatis Aktie
WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979
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06.07.2026 21:00:00
Down Over 10% From Its All-Time High, Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy Alphabet Stock?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been a top stock to own over the past year. If you bought shares at this time last year, you're up about 100% on your investment. However, the stock has shown some weakness lately and is currently about 12% off its all-time high set at the beginning of May. With the stock going on sale for the first time in a while, many investors are wondering if this is their chance to get into Alphabet stock at a much lower price. Let's take a look at Alphabet's long-term prospects and see if this dip is a smart time to buy the stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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