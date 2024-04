Down Over 10% This Year, Is It Time to Buy Apple Stock?

The S&P 500 index has had a pretty strong year so far, as it has risen nearly 10% on a practically straight upward climb. However, one of its largest and most iconic components hasn't had the same success. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has gone in the opposite direction, down nearly 12% in 2024. That's a pretty concerning divergence for one of the most important companies in the market, and some investors might question whether this is a legitimate move or an overreaction. So, is it time to take advantage of this drop and buy some Apple stock?If you've been following Apple for a while, it's clear it hasn't been doing well. In the first quarter of fiscal-year 2024 (ending Dec. 30, 2023), its revenue rose only 2%. In a vacuum, this may be disappointing. But it comes after four straight quarters of declining revenue, so the slight increase was a welcome sight to investors. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel