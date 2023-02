Down Over 25%, Is AMD Stock a Buy in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, shares in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 55%, alongside steep declines in the PC market. As a leader in computer components, a year when graphics processing unit shipments fell 42% was damaging to AMD's gaming and client segments. However, bullish investors have boosted AMD's stock by 34% in 2023, with a successful chip launch and better-than-expected quarterly results rallying Wall Street. The company's data center segment has proven its strength in recent quarters, giving the tech giant a promising outlook.AMD's stock may be down 25% year over year, but it remains a must-buy in 2023. Here's why.