18.03.2022 14:11:04
Down Over 50%, 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
The S&P 500 currently sits 8.4% below its high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen 16% from its peak. High inflation is among the biggest reasons cited for the drops. With prices on the rise, consumer spending is likely to slow, putting a dent in corporate revenue growth and profits. Not surprisingly, that has many investors feeling nervous.But long-term investors should remember that market downturns have historically been a great time to buy stocks. That's because headwinds like inflation will come and go, but temporary macroeconomic turbulence doesn't change the long-term trajectory of the economy. For instance, industries like e-commerce and streaming entertainment are still growing quickly, and both offer plenty of upside for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
