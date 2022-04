Down Over 50%, 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. equity market has been quite volatile in the past two months -- with several big-name stocks reaching harrowing lows. However, things may now be changing for the better. According to the latest AAII Investor Sentiment Survey for the week ended March 31, the individual investor mood for the stock market is mostly neutral.Yet there remain several high-quality stocks that continue to suffer due to a weak macroeconomic environment and rising geopolitical tensions. This has opened attractive entry points for retail investors.Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) are two such beaten-down stocks that are down by over 50% from their 52-week highs. However, both the companies are fundamentally strong and can start benefiting from improving investor sentiment.Continue reading