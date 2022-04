Down Over 50%: 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret 2022 has been a rough year for the technology sector, as high-growth stocks extended their declines from the back half of 2021. Many of them have meandered deep in bear market territory for months, which is an intimidating fact if you're looking to add them to your portfolio. But a long-term focus could be the key to success, as history proves that times like these can be ideal for putting money to work. Three Motley Fool contributors think Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are great high-growth opportunities for the long run, with each stock trading at a discount of 50% or more from their all-time highs. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading