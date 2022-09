Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last Friday, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock suffered its worst single-day percentage decline in its history -- closing the trading session down 21.4%. At the worst point during the Sept. 16 sell-off, FedEx stock was down over 24%, falling to levels not seen since June 2020. The stock is now down over 50% from its all-time high.Is now the time to buy FedEx stock, or does the sell-off mark the beginning of more pain ahead?Image source: Getty Images.