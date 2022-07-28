|
Down Over 50%, Is Now The Time To Buy This Buffett Stock?
Warren Buffett has famously said that he likes to buy high quality merchandise -- but only when it is being offered at a discount price. Due to broad market sell-off in the first half of 2022, investors now have the opportunity to act like Buffett and purchase shares in a wide variety of high quality companies selling at marked-down prices.Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) is a fast-growing specialty retailer selling a broad range of tile, stone, wood, and laminate flooring products. The company caters to both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional flooring installers.Currently trading roughly 45% below its November 2021 high, Floor & Decor is just the kind of opportunity Buffett is talking about. Continue reading
