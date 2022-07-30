|
30.07.2022 17:00:00
Down over 50%, Should Investors Buy Etsy Stock After Its Strong Q2 Performance?
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), a popular online marketplace where consumers can buy and sell unique, one-of-a-kind goods, experienced a rocky first half of 2022, slumping 66% through June 30. After delivering striking results in the thick of the pandemic, the company struggled to sustain growth in recent quarters. A reopening economy and a weakening consumer as a result of high inflation and rising interest rates have proved to be a grave problem for e-commerce businesses.That said, the company's second-quarter earnings report, which it posted on July 27, served as an upbeat signal that Etsy's business is built to last -- sending the stock up nearly 10% on the day following the report. Should investors buckle up and buy Etsy stock right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
