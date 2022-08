Down over 50%, Should Investors Buy Meta Platforms During the Nasdaq Bear Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The technology sector has been under close surveillance recently, as many high-growth companies continue to be pressured by hawkish interest rate hikes in response to exceptionally high inflation. The digital advertising market appears particularly vulnerable as consumers and businesses look to reduce spending in the midst of a stagnant economy.That trend certainly doesn't serve well for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), a business that generates almost all of its income via ads at the moment. Mark Zuckerberg's company has witnessed its stock price sink over 50% year to date as the social media firm tries to effectively manage both a tapering ad market and an unprofitable virtual reality (VR) business segment.That said, should smart investors cash in on Meta Platforms while it's trading at all-time lows? Let's dive in to find out.