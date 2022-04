Down Over 50% Year to Date, Is SoFi Now a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has fallen prey to the stock market's madness as of late. Fast-growing technology stocks have suffered the most, as news of future interest rate hikes and panic surrounding Russia and Ukraine have triggered investors to seek refuge in more established companies. As a result, SoFi shares have tanked 68% in the past six months and are trading near the company's 52-week low.SoFi could be labeled a speculative investment because it's likely several years away from a positive bottom line. As long-term investors, it's our responsibility to determine if companies like SoFi will be profitable in the future. In SoFi's case, profitability appears very feasible -- the company is a participant in a multi-trillion dollar market and continues to report striking financials quarter after quarter. Prudent investors shouldn't hesitate in considering adding SoFi to their portfolios today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading