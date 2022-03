Down Over 55%, 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2021, consumers worldwide spent $4.9 trillion shopping online, according to eMarketer. That figure is expected to grow at 10.6% per year to reach $7.4 trillion by 2025. But even then, e-commerce sales will account for less than 24% of total retail sales, leaving a long runway for growth.Businesses like Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are well positioned to benefit from that trend. And with both of those stocks down over 55%, now looks like a good time to buy a few shares of each.Here's what you should know.Continue reading