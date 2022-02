Down Over 57%, Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

More and more companies these days depend on network infrastructure to function and compete. Cybersecurity, speed, and reliability are must-haves for these networks, especially when downtime means lost profits. One way to keep that network up and running efficiently is through the use of edge computing. It's an in-demand service and its addressable market is expected to reach over $87 billion by 2026, according to a MarketsAndMarkets report.With data centers in over 250 cities worldwide, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is a major player in the growing edge computing sector. But you might not think that based on its stock performance over the past few months. Let's take a closer look at this stock and see if we can determine why the stock is where it is now and what its performance might be going forward.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading