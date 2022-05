Down Over 70%, 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many growth stocks have fallen sharply in recent months, pulled down by concerns about the strength of the economy. But macroeconomic headwinds like high inflation won't change the long-term growth trajectory of the e-commerce industry. According to eMarketer, online retail sales will continue to take share from brick-and-mortar sales for many years to come.Companies like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) should benefit from that trend, and with both stocks trading more than 70% off their highs, now looks like a good time to buy a few shares.Here's what you should know.Continue reading