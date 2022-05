Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction. However, the damage has been much worse for individual stocks, with droves of companies large and small down 70% or more from their all-time highs. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three growth stocks that have seen their valuations absolutely torched in a matter of months.