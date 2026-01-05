|
Dow’s Corporate Bond ETF Bet Grows to $24 Million as Long-Term Yields Stay High
On November 13, Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) disclosed in its 13F filing that during the third quarter of 2025, it bought 51,571 shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Dow Chemical bought 51,571 additional shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF over the third quarter. The shares were worth about $4 million as of September 30. These were shares held with sole discretion; the firm separately reported holding onto 264,221 shares of the same ETF held with shared discretion.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
