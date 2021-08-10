+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
10.08.2021 22:15:00

Doximity Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We're pleased to report strong financial results in our first quarter as a public company -- triple digit revenue growth and record profit margins. The shift to digital among our clients continues, as we generated 167% net revenue retention (for the trailing 12 months), as they see our network is well-built for the highly specialized information flows in medical marketing," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder & chief executive officer at Doximity. "As frontline physicians grapple with high caseloads and outbreaks, we're proud our productivity tools were able to help. Our e-signature and fax products saw record usage this quarter and we expanded our enterprise telehealth platform to 24,000 more physicians. We now serve over 30% of all US physicians with our paid telehealth offering."

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights:

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

  • Revenue: Revenue of $72.7 million versus $36.4 million, an increase of 100% year-over-year.
  • Net income and non-GAAP net income: Net income of $26.3 million versus $1.5 million, representing a margin of 36%. Non-GAAP net income of $30.6 million, versus $2.5 million, representing a margin of 42%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million versus $3.9 million, an increase of 696% year-over-year, representing Adjusted EBITDA margins of 43% versus 11%.
  • Net income per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Fully diluted net income per share was $0.09, versus $0.00, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.11 versus $0.00.
  • Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow: Operating cash flow of $33.2 million versus $8.8 million, and free cash flow of $32.4 million versus $7.6 million.
  • Cash Position: Doximity ended the first quarter of 2022 with $726.5 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities after raising $548.5 million in net proceeds from the company's IPO that closed on June 28th.

Financial Outlook

Doximity is providing guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2021 as follows:

  • Revenue between $73.0 million and $74.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $26.4 million and $27.4 million.

Doximity is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 as follows:

  • Revenue between $296.5 million and $299.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $106.0 million and $109.0 million.

Up to 3.9 million shares could be sold on August 13 to 17, 2021 by eligible Doximity employees pursuant to the lockup agreements signed in connection with the IPO.

Conference Call Information

Doximity will host a webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, please visit www.doximity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions.  We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made.  Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.  Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors including (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to our industry or on our customers' industries, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (ii) our ability to retain existing members or add new members to our platform and maintain or grow their engagement with our platform; (iii) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (iv) the impact of our prioritization of our members' interests; (v) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to members' data; (vi) our ability to maintain or manage our growth, and other risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus for our recent offering of shares of Class A common stock shares that was filed with the SEC on June 25, 2021. Additional information will be provided in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and other filings we make from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to management's beliefs and assumptions as of this date. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Perry Gold
ir@doximity.com

Media Contact:
Jim Rivas
pr@doximity.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:

  • Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share:  We exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and expenses associated with acquisition-related expenses from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin are further adjusted for estimated income tax on such adjustments. We calculate income taxes on the adjustments by applying an estimated annual effective tax rate to the adjustments.  Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share is non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. For both basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the weighted average shares we use in computing non-GAAP net income per share is equal to our GAAP weighted average shares. Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue and non-GAAP net income margin represents non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for acquisition and other related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other (income) expense, net. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
  • Free cash flow: We calculate free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development cost.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

  • Net revenue retention rate: We calculate net revenue retention rate by taking the trailing 12-month ("TTM") subscription-based revenue from our customers that had revenue in the prior TTM period and dividing that by the total subscription-based revenue for the prior TTM period. Our net revenue retention rate compares our subscription revenue from the same set of customers across comparable periods, and reflects customer renewals, expansion, contraction, and churn.
  • Customers with Trailing 12-Month Subscription Revenue Greater than $100,000: We calculate the number of customers with trailing 12-month ("TTM") product revenue greater than $100,000 by counting the number of customers that contributed more than $100,000 in subscription revenue in the TTM period. The number of customers with TTM subscription-based revenue of at least $100,000 is a key indicator of the scale of our business.

 

DOXIMITY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

594,321



$

66,393


Marketable securities

132,133



76,141


Accounts receivable, net

45,990



50,319


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,050



10,692


Deferred contract costs, current

4,103



5,856


Total current assets

790,597



209,401


Property and equipment, net

7,654



7,598


Deferred income tax assets

2,112



2,112


Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,056



1,339


Intangible assets, net

9,332



9,596


Goodwill

18,915



18,915


Other assets

516



2,758


Total assets

$

830,182



$

251,719


Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

2,700



$

1,515


Accrued expenses

14,282



16,285


Deferred revenue, current

82,578



83,272


Operating lease liabilities, current

622



970


Total current liabilities

100,182



102,042


Deferred revenue, non-current

349



220


Operating lease liabilities, non-current

162



284


Other liabilities, non-current

1,037



972


Total liabilities

101,730



103,518






Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock




Redeemable convertible preferred stock



81,458


Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock




Common stock

185



83


Additional paid-in capital

665,690



30,357


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(69)



(21)


Retained earnings

62,646



36,324


Total stockholders' equity

728,452



66,743


Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity

$

830,182



$

251,719


 


 

DOXIMITY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020

Revenue

$

72,669



$

36,388


Cost of revenue(1)

7,986



7,875


Gross profit

64,683



28,513


Operating expenses(1):




Research and development

13,241



10,043


Sales and marketing

19,371



13,285


General and administrative

7,196



3,102


Total operating expenses

39,808



26,430


Income from operations

24,875



2,083


Interest income

76



137


Other expense, net

(31)



(290)


Income before income taxes

24,920



1,930


Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(1,402)



471


Net income

$

26,322



$

1,459


Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities

(15,581)



(1,459)


Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

10,741



$


Net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:




Basic

$

0.12



$


Diluted

$

0.09



$


Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and 
     Class B common stockholders:




Basic

87,599



69,374


Diluted

114,920



85,156


                                                                                                               

(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows:


Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020

Cost of revenue

$

268



$

90


Research and development

970



264


Sales and marketing

1,028



295


General and administrative

2,861



334


Total stock-based compensation expense

$

5,127



$

983


 

 

DOXIMITY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$

26,322



$

1,459


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,153



768


Deferred income taxes



363


Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

5,127



983


Other



58


Non-cash lease expense

283



651


Bad debt expense (recovery)

(93)



88


Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net

297



5


Amortization of prepaid partner fees

568




Amortization of deferred contract costs

3,204



1,547


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:




Accounts receivable

4,421



(10,862)


Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,321)



3,473


Other assets




Deferred contract costs

(1,492)



(1,480)


Accounts payable

129



(364)


Accrued expenses

(2,377)



(824)


Deferred revenue

(566)



12,047


Operating lease liabilities

(471)



(659)


Other liabilities

(9)



1,507


Net cash provided by operating activities

33,175



8,760


Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property and equipment

(41)



(25)


Capitalized internal-use software

(771)



(1,151)


Purchases of marketable securities

(67,375)




Maturities of marketable securities

10,764



18,000


Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired



(31,634)


Net cash used in investing activities

(57,423)



(14,810)


Cash flows from financing activities




Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering after deducting
underwriting discounts and commissions

553,905




Payments of deferred offering costs

(1,768)




Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

2,737



223


Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(2,698)




Net cash provided by financing activities

552,176



223


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

527,928



(5,827)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

66,393



48,430


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

594,321



$

42,603


 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:


Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020


(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Net income

$

26,322



$

1,459


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Acquisition and other related expenses



79


Stock-based compensation

5,127



983


Depreciation and amortization

1,153



768


Interest income

(76)



(137)


Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,402)



471


Other (income) expense, net

31



290


Adjusted EBITDA

$

31,155



$

3,913






Revenue

$

72,669



$

36,388


Net Income Margin


36

%




4

%


Adjusted EBITDA Margin


43

%




11

%














 


Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020


(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

33,175



$

8,760


Purchases of property and equipment

(41)



(25)


Capitalized internal-use software

(771)



(1,151)


Free Cash Flow

$

32,363



$

7,584


Other cash flow components:




Net cash used in investing activities

$

(57,423)



$

(14,810)


Net cash provided by financing activities

$

552,176



$

223


 


Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020


(unaudited)


(in thousands)

GAAP cost of revenue

$

7,986



$

7,875


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Stock-based compensation

(268)



(90)


Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

7,718



$

7,785






GAAP gross profit

$

64,683



$

28,513


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Stock-based compensation

268



90


Non-GAAP gross profit

$

64,951



$

28,603






GAAP gross margin


89

%



78

%

Non-GAAP gross margin


89

%



79

%





GAAP research and development expense

$

13,241



$

10,043


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Stock-based compensation

(970)



(264)


Non-GAAP research and development expense

$

12,271



$

9,779






GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

19,371



$

13,285


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Stock-based compensation

(1,028)



(295)


Amortization of acquired intangibles

(265)



(257)


Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

18,078



$

12,733






GAAP general and administrative expense

$

7,196



$

3,102


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Acquisition and other related expenses



(79)


Stock-based compensation

(2,861)



(334)


Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$

4,335



$

2,689






GAAP operating expense

$

39,808



$

26,430


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Acquisition and other related expenses



(79)


Stock-based compensation

(4,859)



(893)


Amortization of acquired intangibles

(265)



(257)


Non-GAAP operating expense

$

34,684



$

25,201






GAAP operating income

$

24,875



$

2,083


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Acquisition and other related expenses



79


Stock-based compensation

5,127



983


Amortization of acquired intangibles

265



257


Non-GAAP operating income

$

30,267



$

3,402














 


Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020


(unaudited)


(in thousands)

GAAP net income

$

26,322



$

1,459


Adjusted to exclude the following:




Acquisition and other related expenses



79


Stock-based compensation

5,127



983


Amortization of acquired intangibles

265



257


Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

(1,132)



(277)


Non-GAAP net income

$

30,582



$

2,501


Non-GAAP net income margin


42

%



7

%





GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities

$

(15,581)



$

(1,459)


Impact on undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities due to
non-GAAP adjustments

(1,947)



(1,042)


Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities

$

(17,528)



$

(2,501)






Non-GAAP net income

$

30,582



$

2,501


Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities

(17,528)



(2,501)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders, basic and
diluted

$

13,054



$






Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class
A and Class B common stockholders:




Basic

87,599



69,374


Diluted

114,920



85,156






Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common
stockholders:




Basic

$

0.15



$


Diluted

$

0.11



$














(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doximity-announces-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-financial-results-301352592.html

SOURCE Doximity, Inc.

