|
16.11.2022 23:45:00
Doximity Has Succeeded Where Other Advertising Stocks Couldn't
The slowdown in advertising demand has affected businesses of all sizes. As enterprises fear an economic deceleration and cut back budgets, ad spending is one of the first things to go. Even Alphabet is feeling the pressure, as seen in its most recent quarterly results.However, Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) platform has barely seen the crunch from this advertising slowdown. The company is often called the "LinkedIn for doctors," since it works to help healthcare professionals grow their careers and operate their practices more efficiently. Importantly, Doximity is a leader, with over 80% of U.S. physicians already using its platform. Considering how valuable its customer base is to pharma companies looking to advertise to healthcare professionals, demand for ad space on its platform has remained remarkably healthy. Does this resiliency mean that Doximity is a stock to buy and hold for the long haul? Let's find out. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
16.11.22
|Doximity Has Succeeded Where Other Advertising Stocks Couldn't (MotleyFool)
|
15.11.22
|Can Doximity Stock Keep On Climbing? (MotleyFool)
|
11.11.22
|Why Doximity Stock Skyrocketed Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: Doximity A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.22
|Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Doximity A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)