Doximity Is Getting In on the ChatGPT Hype

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a hot topic this year with ChatGPT growing in popularity and people using the chatbot for a broad range of queries -- and even, in some cases, to help do their work for them, such as writing essays or coding.There's a lot of potential for AI to help improve various processes. And one company that is jumping on the bandwagon is Doximity (NYSE: DOCS). Its platform focuses on making work for physicians more efficient, and it sees AI as playing a big role in that goal.In February, Doximity launched a beta version of a service called DocsGPT. In integrates with ChatGPT and allows doctors to streamline their operations.Continue reading