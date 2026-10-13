Doximity Renews U.S. News Collaboration To Simplify Patient Access To Care

(RTTNews) - Doximity, Inc. (DOCS), a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced an extension of its 13-year partnership with U.S. News & World Report to help patients find physicians, compare hospitals and schedule medical appointments.

The partnership supports healthcare decision-making through U.S. News' hospital rankings and physician directories, combining its healthcare information platform with Doximity's physician network, data and technology.

Doximity will continue serving as U.S. News' exclusive third-party provider of the Expert Opinion physician survey, which contributes to the Best Hospitals and Best Children's Hospitals rankings. The rankings assess thousands of U.S. hospitals annually and have been published since 1990.

The company will also continue supplying physician profile data for U.S. News' Doctor Finder, a directory that helps patients research doctors and book appointments with participating hospital partners.

Additionally, Doximity will support appointment scheduling through its Patient Connect product, connecting patients directly with U.S. News hospital partners.

The companies said their partnership helps connect more than 65 million people who use U.S. News' healthcare platform annually with doctors and hospitals. Doximity's network includes more than 3 million members spanning medical specialties and treatment areas.

Founded in 2010, Doximity provides digital tools and clinical reference resources for medical professionals. The company said the extended partnership reinforces its role in helping patients access physician information and connect with healthcare providers.

DOCS has traded between $17.15 and $71.37 over the past year.

The stock closed Monday's trade at $30.58, up 0.26%.

In the Pre market trading, DOCS is down 0.43% at $30.45.