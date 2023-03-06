|
06.03.2023 11:30:00
Doximity Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) has wowed investors with its solid list of customers, earnings growth, and top market position. The company offers doctors a platform to connect with colleagues, share patients' medical records, catch up on the latest news in their specialty areas -- and more. All this through a free app. It's no surprise that 80% of U.S. doctors use Doximity.After Doximity's June 2021 initial public offering, it climbed more than 90% in just a few months. Since, the stock performance hasn't reflected the company's successes. Doximity stock has lost 66% from its peak. So far this year, the stock is little changed. Let's consider the bear and bull cases for this innovative healthcare player.Doximity generates revenue by selling advertising to pharmaceutical companies and hospital systems. These clients aim to connect with doctors -- and with so many doctors using Doximity, the platform is an excellent place for healthcare clients to spend their advertising dollars.Continue reading
