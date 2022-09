Doximity Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare stocks have been some of the worst-performing equities over the prior 12 months. And medically oriented companies with growth-dependent valuations have been particularly hard hit by this moody market. Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), which owns and operates the largest digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, is a prime example. The company's stock price is presently down by an eye-catching 60.9% relative to its all-time highs.Should bargain hunters pounce on this downtrodden growth stock, or is it better to watch this falling knife from the sidelines? What follows is the bull versus bear view on the company's near-term prospects.Continue reading