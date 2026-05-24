Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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24.05.2026 18:30:00
Doximity Stock Just Got Crushed. Is This a Rare Chance to Buy a High-Quality Growth Company on Sale?
Shares of the leading digital platform for medical professionals, Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), dropped again earlier in May after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings, and the stock is now down a staggering 56% in 2026.The big issue on the market's mind is whether the company can survive the threat that AI's rise may pose to Doximity's operations. For instance, the company's Scribe product, which transcribes and generates notes during doctor visits, is a somewhat "common" feature in today's AI-powered world.Similarly, its Ask solution is a large language model tailored for doctors -- but may not offer enough differentiation from the leading AI companies today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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