|
10.02.2022 22:00:00
Doximity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that it will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events.
SVB Leerink Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: February 16, 2022
Presentation Time: 1:40 pm ET/10:40 am PT
Speaker: Anna Bryson, Chief Financial Officer
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2022
Date: March 10, 2022
Presentation Time: 4:50 pm ET/1:50 pm PT
Speaker: Jeff Tangney, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer
Both presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available on Doximity's investor relations website at https://investors.doximity.com/.
About Doximity
Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.
For investors:
Perry Gold
ir@doximity.com
For media:
pr@doximity.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doximity-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301480144.html
SOURCE Doximity, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-
|56,36
|-6,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.