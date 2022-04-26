|
26.04.2022 22:05:00
Doximity to Release Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Results on May 17, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced it will report financial results for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on May 17, 2022. Doximity will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the financial results.
To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com/ before the call. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.
About Doximity
Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.
For investors:
Perry Gold
ir@doximity.com
For media:
Amanda Cox
pr@doximity.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doximity-to-release-fiscal-2022-fourth-quarter-results-on-may-17-2022-301532332.html
SOURCE Doximity, Inc.
