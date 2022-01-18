|
18.01.2022 22:01:00
Doximity to Release Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022/ /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) will announce financial results for its third quarter which ended December 31, 2021 after market close on February 8, 2022. Doximity will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.
To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com/ before the call. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.
About Doximity
Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.
For investors:
Perry Gold
ir@doximity.com
For media:
pr@doximity.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doximity-to-release-fiscal-2022-third-quarter-results-on-february-8-2022-301462950.html
SOURCE Doximity
