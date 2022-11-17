Doximity's Free Cash Flow Just More Than Doubled From a Year Ago -- Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For many small technology companies, 2022 was a revelation that conquering an industry doesn't happen overnight. With the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to cool off inflation and rampant speculation, the realization that profitability does matter is sinking in.This isn't to say that innovative growth is dead. However, with the era of zero-interest rate easy money coming to an end, businesses now have to focus on profitable expansion versus the grow-at-any-cost mindset that reached its peak in 2020 and 2021. For Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), none of this is news. The small healthcare software company has always been focused on profitable growth, and that is only just beginning to pay off for shareholders. Here's why this stock is still a buy in my book. Continue reading