DP World Announces the Completion of the First Industrial Building at South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park

ORANGEBURG, S.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DP World (DPW), a global logistics company and one of the world's largest marine terminal operators, announced the inaugural industrial building located in the 1300+ acre development in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. The building marks a milestone with the continued partnership with Orangeburg County and State of South Carolina for the continued economic development of the planned 6+ million square feet industrial park.

The South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park is centrally located at the intersection of Highway 301 & Interstate 95 between Charleston and Columbia. The logistics park offers users a strategic, inland and rail-served platform with close port proximity for industrial development. Opportunities for build-to-suit ranging in size from 50,000 sf to 1+ million sf, the park provides flexible solutions for both large and mid-size users.

DPW has been working closely with Orangeburg County throughout the course of the project to ensure the logistics park meets the needs of the end users, is fully integrated and benefits the surrounding communities. In particular, the property will be placed in a multi-county industrial park shared by Orangeburg and Dorchester Counties, providing the opportunity for enhanced tax credits for tenants locating in the park. DPW anticipates this process to be completed in the coming weeks.

On April 25, DPW executives, including the company's Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Americas CEO Matthew Leech, marked the milestone at a ceremony attended by a host of South Carolina state and local government officials and representatives from state economic development organizations.

At the South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park event, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said, "It is with great pride that we open the Gateway Logistics Park for business and celebrate a long-term investment that is estimated to bring more than $500 million into the economy. The collaboration with Orangeburg County and the State of South Carolina has been a model of the kind of economic development that public and private partnerships can create when the greater good is at the center. This expansive site is full of potential economic opportunity for South Carolina including two thousand jobs and local tax revenues upward of $10 million."

Chairman Sulayem was joined in Orangeburg by DP World's Americas CEO Matthew Leech who added, "DP World is using its expertise in smart logistics solutions to enable the flow of trade across the globe. Combined with our 2021 acquisition of syncreon, the South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park, is part of DP World's broader vision to become a driving force in helping more U.S. businesses face the evolving supply chain and logistics challenges that are causing turmoil in the post pandemic economy."

In 2021, Premium Peanut, from Douglas, Georgia, signed an agreement with DPW to purchase a 42+ acre tract in the Gateway Logistics Park. The company is investing $64 million to build the most technologically advanced peanut shelling operation in the world. In addition to an estimated 130 local jobs, the new operation will provide additional local capacity allowing South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative model of continued economic growth.

South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III noted the impact of the new logistics park for the State, "Being ready for prospective industry is key to sustained economic development success, and this new speculative building positions Orangeburg County for the future. We appreciate DP World's commitment to the project and look forward to the positive impact of this development throughout the community."

Additional South Carolina officials attending the ceremonial event provided further commentary on the widespread impact from the new development.

W. Keller Kissam, Chairman, Central South Carolina Alliance, commented, "Ready product is a crucial component in landing projects with companies that rank speed to market as a priority on their wish list. We're excited to see the opportunities that this speculative building will provide in the Orangeburg market, as well as the attraction of prospecting businesses that it draws from around the globe."

In marking the County milestone, Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. added, "We are grateful about the partnership with DP World, making it a Great Day in Orangeburg County! Leveraging this facility at SC Gateway's Logistics Park is validation to our location and robust utility network."

