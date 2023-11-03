DPC Dash Continues to Lead Domino's Global Sales with Newly Opened Stores in China

The two new stores opened on September 30, 2023 , in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province , have achieved the rank of No.5 and No.7 in Domino's global system record for sales in the first 30 days.

DPC Dash stores in China now hold the record as the top eight for first 30-day sales across the Domino's system globally as of Oct 31, 2023.

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continues to break Domino's global sales records as it rapidly expands in China.

The two new stores opened on September 30, 2023, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, achieved the rank of No.5 and No.7 in Domino's global system record for sales in the first 30 days. With these new records, stores operated by DPC Dash now hold all of the top-eight spots for first 30-day sales among Domino's stores globally. DPC Dash occupies nine of the top 10 spots, occupying the 10th spot as well.

Supported by an efficient store economic model, the Company's strong network is experiencing continued strong growth in stores, surpassing 700 in September. As of September 30, 2023, DPC Dash directly operates 716 stores across 21 cities in China mainland.

Ms. Aileen Wang, executive director and chief executive officer of DPC Dash, said, "We're pleased to see our high-quality growth and expansion in China. The China pizza market is large and fast-growing, offering us a significant market opportunity with significant whitespace for DPC Dash's continued and rapid growth."

Under the current management, DPC Dash will continue to operate with a unique business model that combines globally recognized Domino's playbook with DPC Dash's knowledge of the China market, serving Chinese consumers delicious, value for money pizza through online channels, with an emphasis on delivery, enhanced by technology.

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash directly operates 716 stores across 21 cities in China mainland as of 30 September, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

