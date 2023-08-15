15.08.2023 15:00:00

DPC Dash Limited (HK:1405) to Announce Interim 2023 Financial Results on August 29, 2023

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd. ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (HK:1405) will release its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (or Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 7:00 am Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-976

Hong Kong – Unassisted

852-5808-1995

Conference ID:

7105367


The replay will be accessible through September 5, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code:

7931837


About DPC Dash Ltd.

DPC Dash Ltd. is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchise in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash Ltd.'s global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash Ltd. is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash Ltd. directly operates 672 stores across 20 cities in China mainland as of June 30, 2023. The Company is one of the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

Contact
Investor Relations:
DPC Dash Ltd. Investor Relations:
ICR, LLC
dpcdashIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations:
DPC Dash Ltd. Public Relations:
ICR, LLC
dpcdashPR@icrinc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dpc-dash-limited-hk1405-to-announce-interim-2023-financial-results-on-august-29-2023-301900997.html

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsversuch: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street moderat im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt unterdessen um die Nulllinie. Die US-Märkte dürften mit minimalen Verlusten starten. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen