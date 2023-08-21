DPC Dash Ltd (1405.HK) To Become a Constituent Stock of Hong Kong's Hang Seng Composite Index

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash", the "Group", or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and Macau Special Administrative Region of China, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to be a constituent stock for the Hong Kong Hang Seng Composite Index, effective 4 September

Launched in 2001, Hang Seng Composite Index, or "HSCI", is a stock market index of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. HSCI offers an equivalent of Hong Kong market benchmark that covers around the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The Index inclusion is expected to be a positive catalyst for the Group to further broaden its shareholder base.

COMPANY STATEMENT

Ms. Aileen Wang, CEO & Executive Director of DPC Dash commented, "We are very pleased to be one of the new additions to the Hang Seng Composite Index." Ms. Wang added, "to be recognized by the market and by the Hang Seng Index is yet another major milestone for DPC Dash and we will continue to build on this momentum."

Ms. Wang further added, "We believe inclusion into the index would further enhance the group's brand and reputation with added appeal to investors worldwide."

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash Ltd is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash Ltd's global franchisor, is one of the most widely recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash Ltd is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash Ltd directly operates 672 stores across 20 cities in China mainland as of June 30, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

CONTACTS

DPC Dash Ltd Investor Relations:

ICR, LLC

dpcdashIR@icrinc.com

DPC Dash Ltd Media Relations:

ICR, LLC

dpcdashPR@icrinc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dpc-dash-ltd-1405hk-to-become-a-constituent-stock-of-hong-kongs-hang-seng-composite-index-301905059.html

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd