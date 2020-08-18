DPS Group Promotes Tom Struble to Director of CQV

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced the promotion of Tom Struble to the position of Director of Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation (CQV). Reporting to Senior Vice President of Boston Operations Paul DePriest, Tom will lead the DPS Boston Projects CQV group. In this role, Tom will be responsible for project delivery, training, and development of personnel as well as the management of the business unit.

"Since joining DPS, Tom has taken on increasing responsibility within the CQV group and we are proud to promote him to lead the group," said Paul. "Geared towards servicing life sciences companies, our CQV practice group provides exceptional service delivery, advocacy, and client engagement to deliver high-performing process facilities that clients trust to keep their businesses safe, compliant, and operational 24/7."

DPS employs strong professional CQV teams to commission facilities and equipment using Good Engineering Principles and leverages those commissioning efforts into qualification and validation activities to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient facilities that meet customer needs and cGMP compliance requirements. The firm's CQV track record of successful project delivery ranges from small upgrades and pilot laboratories to new, large-scale manufacturing facilities. With a flexible approach and depth of CQV experience, DPS can quickly mobilize and respond to client needs with the required level of expertise to successfully deliver across every project size.

Tom was also recently elected to the position of Vice President on the ISPE Boston Board of Directors. He will serve in this role for one year.

A former Submarine Officer in the U.S. Navy, Tom has over 17 years of experience managing projects and teams, with nine of those in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He is a graduate of Cornell University and earned a master's degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.

About DPS Group

A global engineering, consulting and project management company serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

