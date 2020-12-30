DPW Holdings Announces Alzamend Neuro®, Inc.’s Confidential Submission of a Draft Registration Statement Relating to the Proposed Initial Public Offering of Its Common Stock

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company ("DPW,” or the "Company”), announced that Alzamend Neuro®, Inc. ("Alzamend”) today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). The public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. DPW has an investment in Alzamend through its subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005121/en/

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

For more information on DPW and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro®, Inc., ("Alzamend®)” (www.Alzamend.com) is a Delaware corporation with its corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida with nexus in California. The mission of Alzamend® is to help the Alzheimer’s community by supporting the full product development life cycle of treatment and cures for Alzheimer’s disease ("AD”) driven by the belief that strong support of research is the foundation for true innovation. Alzamend® is currently working to transition two therapeutics targeting Alzheimer’s disease ("AD”) from the preclinical stage at the University of South Florida into the clinical stage and towards full commercialization. Alzamend® has licensed both a patented mutant-peptide immunotherapeutic (AL002/ E22W42) for use as a treatment or vaccine and a lithium based ionic cocrystal therapy (AL001) that may greatly reduce or eliminate the symptoms of agitation and other endpoints for mild to moderate stage patients diagnosed with AD. There are no profound treatments today for Alzheimer’s disease. With AL001 and AL002, the Company believes that we can change that.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005121/en/