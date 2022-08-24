Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, Chief Medical Officer of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, to Present Poster at World Congress of World Institute of Pain

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Virpax” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and viral barrier indications, today announced that Jeffrey Gudin, MD, will present a poster at the World Congress of World Institute of Pain entitled, "Enkephalin as a Novel Analgesic: Efficiency and Safety in Pre-Clinical Models.”

Dr. Gudin is the principal investigator on the Virpax NIH/NCATS Envelta research agreement and a member of the faculty at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative Medicine and Pain Management. The World Congress of Pain will take place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 25th through the 27th.

The World Institute of Pain was founded in 1993 as a worldwide organization that aims to promote the best practice of pain medicine for the 21st century. Through educational initiatives, including WIP World Congresses, regional symposia, and practical workshops on interventional pain practice, WIP helps promote consensus building among experts on the effectiveness of existing techniques and avenues for advancement of therapeutic performances.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular-envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop two other product candidates. PES200 is a product candidate being developed to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and VRP324 is a product candidate being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax recently acquired global rights to VRP324. Virpax is also seeking approval of two nonprescription product candidates. AnQlar is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's planned clinical trials, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential,” "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on the Company’s operations, clinical development plans and timelines, including any switch to an OTC pathway for certain of the Company’s product candidates, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

