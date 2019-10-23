Dr. Aaron Quitmeyer Pairs Oral Surgery with Calming Sedation Dentistry in Harrisonburg, VA

HARRISONBURG, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board-certified oral surgeon, Dr. Aaron Quitmeyer, helps patients ease dental anxiety and fear with custom sedation dentistry at his Harrisonburg, VA practice. Dr. Quitmeyer takes every effort to make surgical treatment as safe, comfortable, and pain-free as possible with sedation services, including nitrous oxide, oral and IV sedation, and general anesthesia.

Patients with dental anxiety are often too fearful to undergo necessary dental treatment. Due to the nature of many oral and maxillofacial procedures, most patients feel apprehension about complex treatments such as wisdom teeth extraction, jaw surgery, and dental implant placement. In these circumstances, sedation dentistry plays a key role in helping patients feel calm and comfortable enough to receive treatment. Plus, it provides optimal pain control during surgery.

Dr. Quitmeyer offers a comprehensive range of sedation dentistry services at his practice, Shenandoah Oral and Facial Surgery, including nitrous oxide, oral sedation, IV sedation, and general anesthesia. Nitrous oxide, also known as "laughing gas", is good for patients with mild anxiety, putting them in a comfortable, relaxed state. For moderate anxiety, oral sedation is anti-anxiety medication taken in pill form before a procedure, putting patients in a drowsy, calm state. IV sedation, a helpful option for patients with high anxiety, is administered intravenously and has amnesic effects. Though patients remain conscious and responsive during IV sedation treatments, they have no recollection of the treatment. General anesthesia is controlled unconsciousness for patients with severe phobias or those needing intense surgical treatment. General anesthesia is typically only available at hospitals, but because of Dr. Quitmeyer's education and expertise, he is able to administer it in office.

Dr. Quitmeyer has undergone advanced training in anesthesia and sedation and is certified to provide all levels of sedation dentistry comfortably at his modern practice. With expertise in the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery, he and his team provide the ideal setting for patients needing sedation dentistry. When comfortably sedated, patients can receive treatment like dental implant placement, jaw surgery, bone grafting, and more to restore ideal dental health, oral function, and facial aesthetics.

Patients with anxiety or phobia about undergoing dental surgery can benefit from sedation dentistry.

About the Practice

A board-certified oral surgeon, Dr. Aaron Quitmeyer serves a full scope of oral surgical treatments. Implementing the latest technology every step of the way, they offer custom oral surgical treatments including wisdom teeth extractions, jaw surgery, dental implants and full mouth reconstructions to restore health, function and aesthetics. Dr. Quitmeyer is proud to call the Shenandoah Valley his home after a rewarding 10-year career in the United States Navy Dental Corps.

