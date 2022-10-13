Dr. Amin Kassam to Lead NorthShore Neurological Institute at Northwest Community Healthcare

Globally recognized neurosurgeon will join NorthShore University HealthSystem team to create global destination neurosciences facility in Chicago's northwest suburbs

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) welcomes neurosurgeon Amin Kassam, MD to lead the NorthShore Neurological Institute (NNI) at Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH). Building on the current offerings of NNI, Dr. Kassam brings novel and innovative procedures that he has pioneered over the past two decades, such as the Expanded Endonasal Approach (Transnasal) Brain Surgery, conscious surgery, and new technologies in brain mapping and optical robotics to NorthShore's brain and spine team. He has a national and international reputation as a destination surgeon and educator, recognized by his peers and the technology sector as a key opinion leader who has been responsible for some of the most significant transformations in his field.

"We are proud to offer a unique and dedicated neurosciences department under Dr. Kassam's leadership that, while serving as a global destination center, will expand our scope of care for our community and the region, offering world-class care in our back yard," said Steve Scogna, CEO and President of Northwest Community Healthcare.

"There is no force more powerful than a patient and family in their moment of need. While it is a blessing to partner with an organization willing to provide the resources, state-of-the-art venues, robots and technology, there are many organizations that are willing to do so," said Amin Kassam, MD. "What separates NCH is the extraordinary commitment to the patient and family experience. This organization truly treats each family as if they are their own, caring and committing in a way that I have never seen. This is what defines a destination site, where I want to come to be treated and to treat, and that is why our team opted to come to NCH over any other organization. It is my belief that NCH will transform, not only neurosciences, but the way healthcare is delivered nationally. The fact that I get to go on this journey with one of the defining neurosurgeons in the nation and one of my closest friends, Dr. Julian Bailes, makes it even more exciting."

"Dr. Kassam's leadership and dedication to providing exceptional patient experience in minimally invasive neurosurgery further establishes NNI as an integrated global destination for expert neurological care," said Julian Bailes, MD, chairman of the NorthShore Department of Neurosurgery and co-director of NNI.

Over the past two decades, Dr. Kassam has led four neurosurgery programs; pioneered and globally taught novel surgical procedures; founded or held leadership roles in several technology start-up companies; and has held executive health care administration leadership roles needed to translate these innovations through Integrated Service Line delivery models. He previously served as the Chairman of Neurological Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which under his tenure became one of the of the largest programs in the nation. Most recently he served as the Chief Scientific Strategist, VP Neurosciences, and Chairman of Neurological Surgery for Advocate Aurora Health Care.

Dr. Kassam has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, presented more than 250 lectures globally and served as a distinguished guest for multiple international meetings and societies. He authored the 1st and 3rd most cited article in his field over the past decade and has trained a generation of surgeons across the world.

Dr. Kassam is passionate about wellness and health. In his role as the Chief Medical Officer for the National Hockey League Alumni Association, he recently completed a pivotal trial to enhance mental health and wellness of vulnerable populations in transition.

