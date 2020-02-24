Dr. Andres Sanchez of PerioWest Corrects Gummy Smiles in Edina, MN with Expert Crown Lengthening Treatments

EDINA, Minn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A patient with a gummy smile in Edina, MN can now receive personalized crown lengthening from Dr. Andres Sanchez of PerioWest. The periodontist offers advanced periodontal services, including crown lengthening and dental implants, in his modern Eden Prairie, MN practice.

A "gummy" smile describes when an abnormal amount of gum tissue covers the visible tooth crowns, making them appear short or small. Many individuals with a gummy smile experience a lowered self-confidence. A gummy smile can also increase the risk for bacteria to collect beneath the gum tissue and cause tooth decay or gum disease. Additionally, this condition can make it difficult to restore damaged or cosmetically flawed teeth with restorations like dental crowns and porcelain veneers.

Crown lengthening is a procedure that removes the excess gum tissue from around teeth to create a more proportional tooth-to-gum ratio. This treatment also allows a periodontist to gain access to parts of a tooth that may be decayed or damaged. Crown lengthening may be necessary to ensure a dental crown or porcelain veneer fits properly and looks natural when secured in place. For both aesthetic and health purposes, crown lengthening ultimately restores the cosmetic look of the smile and how the teeth and gums function.

Dr. Sanchez offers crown lengthening to improve the look and health of his patients' smiles. The periodontist also provides other periodontal and restorative services, including dental implants to replace missing teeth. Dental implants are permanent and can restore any number of missing teeth with natural-looking, durable artificial teeth. Made up of a titanium post (tooth root) and a dental crown (visible tooth), a dental implant returns nearly 98 percent of function after a tooth is lost. For one, several, or all missing teeth, dental implants are often the most ideal solution.

