Dr. Anne White Winston-Salem, North Carolina of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center Introduces Groundbreaking Technology, EMsculpt That goes beyond Circumferential Reduction

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center – Dr. Anne White announces the addition of Emsculpt, the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both Muscle and Fat. Emsculpt introduces an entirely new technology to the category that goes beyond waist line reduction and elimination of fat cells. This dual treatment addresses physiological distinctions currently excluded from other procedures, such as muscle, making it ideal for fit individuals with a lower BMI seeking improvement in muscle and fat in hard to target areas.

"Muscles represent about 35% of the human body, but existing aesthetic treatments only focus on the reduction of fat and fail to address muscle," said Dr. White of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center. "Emsculpt now offers a procedure to treat our fitness focused patients who are not candidates for existing technologies as they don't have bulk or excess fat to lose. By finally addressing muscle tone, this treatment supports an individual's dedication to an active and healthy lifestyle, helping them address and further define those particularly stubborn areas," said Dr. White of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center.

Emsculpt is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, arms, legs, and buttocks. The game changing technology helps fit patients achieve next-level, abdominal contouring results and increases the strength and stamina of the gluteal region to help athletic patients take their buttocks to the next level.

Utilizing HIFEM® technology, Emsculpt offers a first-of-its-kind application of a unique magnetic field which penetrates through skin to deliver almost 20,000 muscular contractions per 30 minute session to impact muscle, as well as fat. Once penetrated, the energy induces supramaximal muscle contractions that are accompanied by a rapid metabolic reaction in fat cells to not only strengthen and build muscle, but also reduce fat. This is the ONLY technology that builds muscle and burns fat simultaneously, all while leaving the surrounding tissues unaffected.

Tested in seven unique clinical studies1,2,3,4,5,6,7 utilizing all four established methods of evaluation, including MRI, CT, Ultrasound and Histology, Emsculpt addressed both the abdomen and buttocks and delivered consistent results in muscle gain and fat loss:

19% reduction in subcutaneous abdominal fat 2,3

16% increase in muscle mass 2,3

Average waist reduction of 4.4cm 5

96% satisfaction with treatment results5

For optimal results, Dr. White recommends four 30-minute treatment sessions over the course of a two-week period. Best results will be seen after 3-months with continued improvement over a 6-month time period.

About Dr. White of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center

Dr. White of Carolina Laser has been a pioneer of Cosmetic Laser and Surgery for over 17 years. Dr. White is one of the most experienced physicians in the Winston-Salem and the greater Piedmont Triad NC for dermal fillers and injectables. She was one of the first physicians in Winston-Salem area to offer Botox when it was first approved by the FDA in 2002. If you would like to learn how you could benefit from the revolutionary EMsculpt treatment; visit CarolinaLaser.com or call us at 336.659.2663.

