Dr. Brian J. Cole Named President of the Arthroscopy Association of North America

CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian J. Cole, M.D., M.B.A, sports medicine surgeon and Managing Partner at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, has been named President of the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) for the 2020-2021 term. His new role is effective immediately.

"I am truly honored to serve in this capacity for the AANA," explains Dr. Cole, who also serves as Associate Chairman and Professor in the Department of Orthopedics, Director of the Cartilage Restoration Center, and head of the Orthopedic Master's Training Program at Rush University Medical Center. "I'm grateful to have been selected by my peers who are some of the most talented orthopedic surgeons in the country."

A primary issue of focus for Dr. Cole and the AANA Board of Directors will be to encourage the development of additional research support, adapting educational initiatives to the current environment, advocacy, and providing practice management services for its nearly 6,000 members.

Dr. Cole also serves as the Chairman, Department of Surgery at Rush Oak Park Hospital; Head Team Physician for the Chicago Bulls; and Team Physician for the Chicago White Sox. He is the co-host of "Sports Medicine Weekly" on 670AM The Score in Chicago and the Physician Director of the annual Chicago Sports Summit.

He lectures nationally and internationally and holds several leadership positions in prominent sports medicine societies. Through his basic science and clinical research, he has developed several innovative techniques for the treatment of shoulder, elbow and knee conditions. He has published more than 1,000 articles and 10 widely read textbooks in orthopedics and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Cole is frequently chosen as one of the "Best Doctors in America" since 2004 and as a "Top Doctor" in the Chicago metro area since 2003. He was featured on the cover of Chicago Magazine as "Chicago's Top Doctor" and has been selected as NBA Team Physician of the Year. Orthopedics This Week named Dr. Cole as one of the top 20 sports medicine, knee and shoulder specialists repeatedly over the last five years as selected by his peers.

