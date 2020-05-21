Dr. Dan Holtzclaw and Noris Medical Host Webinar on Zygomatic and Pterygoid Dental Implants on May 28, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Dan Holtzclaw is partnering with Noris Medical Dental Implant Solutions to hold a live webinar on zygomatic and pterygoid dental implants for same-day full mouth dental implant solutions. Dr. Holtzclaw is a respected dental implant specialist currently practicing in Austin, TX. This webinar will be held on May 28, 2020, through the Noris Academy. Offered by very few in the nation, zygomatic and pterygoid dental implants make life-changing solutions possible for those with severe bone loss.

Dr. Holtzclaw's webinar will be offered through Noris Academy, a trusted source for cutting-edge dental implant systems as well as the trainings to use them effectively. Dr. Holtzclaw is on the Noris Medical advisory board and is currently offering a series of webinars through their academy. In fact, since the Coronavirus pandemic has limited in-person continuing education courses, Dr. Holtzclaw has been in high demand for online dental implant courses to share his knowledge of innovative and minimally invasive techniques. Over the past month, he has offered online lectures through prestigious organizations like the International Dental Implant Association, the Global Interdisciplinary Summit, and the International Association of Dental Specialists.

Dr. Holtzclaw and his team at Austin Dental Implant Center including Dr. Juan Gonzalez, have lectured over 200 times at podiums across the country and internationally. Authorities in dental implant solutions, they have published over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals, many of which are routinely referenced in acclaimed training programs nationwide. With advanced research comes extensive experience. Dr. Holtzclaw and his team are some of the few implant surgeons in the United States who regularly perform highly advanced procedures like zygomatic and pterygoid dental implants.

For those with severe bone loss, zygomatic and pterygoid dental implants make implant dentistry not only a possibility, but a reality in just one day. Anchoring in specialized locations in the jawbone, many patients who receive these implants are able to avoid the need for bone grafting treatments and can often receive a full arch of new teeth after one surgical appointment. Combining state-of-the-art technology including an in-house dental lab and Zirkonzahn technology, with the expertise of dental implant specialists that have decades of experience, Austin Dental Implant Center has a reputation for offering comprehensive dental implant care with long-lasting results.

For more information on the upcoming webinar, or to register for the event, visit http://www.norismedical.com. Those with extensive bone loss interested in single or full mouth dental implants solutions can call 512-375-0050 and schedule a personalized consultation.

About the Practice

Austin Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, one of the world's leading authorities on full arch immediately loaded dental implant treatment. Using experience from thousands of dental implant procedures, Dr. Holtzclaw pioneered the DIAsmile™ implant teeth-in-a-day treatment concept, which allows patients to receive a new dental implant smile in just one day. With an in-house laboratory utilizing world-class Zirkonzahn™ technology, staff oral surgeons, staff prosthodontists, and experienced dental technicians, Austin Dental Implant Center is able to provide industry leading dental implant treatment in one convenient location, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple offices, as is required with most traditional dental offices. To learn more about the DIA Dental Implant Center advantage visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com or call 512-375-0050.

SOURCE Dr. Dan Holtzclaw