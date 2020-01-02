Dr. Dan Holtzclaw Awarded Leader in Continuing Dental Education by Dentistry Today Magazine for the 14th Year in a Row

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned dental implant specialist in Austin, TX and founder of DIA Dental Implant Center, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw received recognition as a Leader in Continuing Dental Education by Dentistry Today Magazine for the 14th consecutive year. Because of his consistent international impact on continuing education, as well as his expertise in providing permanent solutions for those with missing teeth, Dentistry Today Magazine has honored Dr. Holtzclaw with this award continuously since 2007. Less than one percent of dentists throughout the nation have ever been granted this recognition.

Dr. Holtzclaw has given over 150 lectures worldwide and continues to serve on executive panels and as the keynote speaker at prestigious events, including the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the Academy of Osseointegration's annual meetings. A profound author as well, Dr. Holtzclaw has been published over 60 times in peer-reviewed journals and textbooks. He serves as an editorial reviewer for the "Journal of Periodontology" and the "Journal of Clinical Oral Implants Research," and as the Editor-in-Chief for the "Journal of Implant & Advanced Clinical Dentistry."

The Leader in Continuing Dental Education award is one of many recognitions Dr. Holtzclaw has been honored with. In 2007, he received the Excellence in Research Award from the International College of Dentists. In 2003, he received the US Navy Commanding Officer's Award for Clinical Excellence in Pearl Harbor, HI. Plus, Dr. Holtzclaw is an officially recommended speaker on oral reconstructive surgery by the American Academy of Periodontology.

Dr. Holtzclaw is one of the most highly sought-after doctors for educating clinicians about complex dental implants cases. He speaks year-round on the latest treatments and technology in tooth replacement solutions for missing teeth. He also provides advanced and permanent tooth replacement care at his own cutting-edge practice, DIA Dental Implant Center.

DIA Dental Implant Center is a practice unlike any other in the nation. Not only is it one of few practices to offer the most advanced treatments such as zygomatic and pterygoid dental implants, but DIA Dental Implant Center provides the entire dental implant treatment under one roof. With an advanced in-house lab and a team of highly experienced oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and dental technicians, patients at DIA Dental Implant Center can experience leading and specialized care in one location, and often one appointment.

Those with missing teeth who are looking for an experienced team of implant specialists to provide dental implants in Austin, TX are encouraged to connect with DIA Dental Implant Center for a consultation by calling 512-375-0050 or visiting http://www.diadentalimplants.com.

About the Practice

DIA Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, one of the world's leading authorities on full arch immediately loaded dental implant treatment. Using experience from thousands of dental implant procedures, Dr. Holtzclaw pioneered the DIArch™ implant teeth-in-a-day treatment concept, which allows patients to receive a new dental implant smile in just one day. With an in-house laboratory utilizing world-class Zirkonzahn™ technology, staff oral surgeons, staff prosthodontists, and experienced dental technicians, DIA Dental Implant Center is able to provide industry leading dental implant treatment in one convenient location, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple offices, as is required with most traditional dental offices. To learn more about the DIA Dental Implant Center advantage visit http://www.diadentalimplants.com or call 512-375-0050.



