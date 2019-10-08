Dr. Dan Holtzclaw Speaks at the Launch of Neodent®'s Grand Morse® Dental Implant System in South Africa

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, founder of DIA Dental Implant Center, will lecture in South Africa at Neodent®'s launch of their new Grand Morse® Implant System. A leader in the industry, Dr. Holtzclaw is passionate about providing the most cutting-edge treatments available for patients at his Austin, TXdental implant practice. His passion blends perfectly with Neodent's goal to always deliver high-quality treatment options that change patients' lives.

With over 20 years of experience poured into this new line, Neodent's Grand Morse system offers revolutionary, state-of-the-art care for patients, whether they have one missing tooth or a full arch of missing teeth. Developed based on the concept of starting from the core of the implant, the Grand Morse system combines mechanical strength and versatile prosthetic solutions, helping dental implant specialists to improve efficiency and accuracy. The Neodent Grand Morse Implant System benefits both the doctors performing the treatment and the patients receiving care. These benefits include:



Immediate treatment

Predictable stability

Improved aesthetics

Long-term reliability

Patients with missing teeth in Austin, TX trust Dr. Holtzclaw and DIA Dental Implant Center to provide the most advanced tooth replacement solutions. Comprised of a team of highly skilled dental implant surgeons, restorative prosthodontists, and laboratory technicians, DIA Dental Implant Center offers the full spectrum of dental implant care all under one roof. With in-house Zirkonzahn™ digital design equipment and milling machines, patients at DIA Dental Implant Center can replace missing teeth with long-term dental implant solutions in just one appointment.

DIA Dental Implant Center never settles for anything less than the best technology and treatment options for their patients. "By having all of this unique technology and staff in-house, it allows us to keep costs down and provide more efficient treatment, a better final product, and customization to where each patient isn't getting a one-size-fits-all approach," says Dr. Holtzclaw.

Those with missing teeth in Austin, TX can connect with DIA Dental Implant Center for a custom dental implant consultation. To schedule an appointment, call 512-375-0050 or visit http://www.diadentalimplants.com.

About the Practice

DIA Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, one of the world's leading authorities on full arch immediately loaded dental implant treatment. Using experience from thousands of dental implant procedures, Dr. Holtzclaw pioneered the DIArch™ implant teeth-in-a-day treatment concept, which allows patients to receive a new dental implant smile in just one day. With in-house laboratories utilizing world-class Zirkonzahn™ technology, staff oral surgeons, staff prosthodontists, and experienced dental technicians, DIA Dental Implant Center is able to provide industry leading dental implant treatment in one convenient location, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple offices, as is required with most traditional dental offices. To learn more about the DIA Dental Implant Center advantage visit http://www.diadentalimplants.com or call 512-375-0050.

SOURCE DIA Dental Implant Center