Dr. David B. Nash Joins HealthTrackRx Strategic Advisory Board

Population health pioneer to provide insight and thought leadership to nation's largest PCR-based infectious disease laboratory.

DENTON, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier molecular diagnostic testing laboratory, today announced that David B. Nash, MD, MBA, the Founding Dean Emeritus at the Jefferson College of Population Health (JCPH), has joined its Strategic Advisory Board. A board-certified internist, Dr. Nash is internationally recognized for his work in public accountability for health outcomes, physician leadership development, and quality-of-care improvement.

"Dr. Nash's expertise in population health perfectly complements our mission to bring faster, easier, and more value-based infectious disease testing to market," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx. "His guidance will be critical in our mission to improve outcomes, reduce system costs, and combat antibiotic resistance with next-morning PCR results for patients with infections."

Repeatedly named to Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare list, Dr. Nash has governance responsibilities for organizations in the public and private sectors. Moreover, he is widely recognized as a pioneer in the public reporting of outcomes. Dr. Nash has been a hospital trustee for 20 years. He now serves on the boards of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM), AMGA Foundation, and the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME).

In the for-profit sector, he very recently completed nearly a decade as a member of the Board of Directors for Humana, Inc., and serves on the boards of InfoMC, MaxHealth, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and FOX Rehab.

A multiple-awards winner, Dr. Nash has a well-known body of work through his many publications, public and virtual appearances, and online column on MedPage Today. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed articles and edited 25 books, including The Quality Book, Demand Better, and most recently, his best-selling book, How Covid Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare. He is currently Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Medical Quality and Population Health Management.

"HealthTrackRx is transforming the way providers diagnose and treat infections," said Dr. Nash. "As the COVID pandemic illustrated, there is a tremendous opportunity to make our healthcare system more resilient, rational, and equitable in the future. HealthTrackRx is improving the quality of patient care, reducing healthcare costs, and supporting antibiotic stewardship with next-morning PCR test results. I am thrilled to join HealthTrackRx in developing clinical innovations that will get people healthier faster."

About HealthTrackRx

Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast-to-coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-day testing turnaround times to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advancement in pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit healthtrackrx.com.

