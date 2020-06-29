Dr. David Hanscom Reveals How to Lower Your Risk of Getting COVID-19

SEATTLE, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As things open up after the pandemic lockdown, we are already seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Will this trend continue in the fall as temperatures start to drop? Are there steps people can take to protect themselves when things like social distancing either aren't possible or just aren't being observed by others?

Author, surgeon, and pain expert Dr. David Hanscom says there are concrete steps people can take to decrease their chances of becoming ill. He can explain to radio and TV audiences why lowering their feelings of anxiety or threat are critical to maintaining good health. Learn why people with chronic stress die seven years earlier, how someone's family can be harming their health, and why insecurity about income and finances can cause harmful inflammation that increases the risk of deadly illness.

Dr. Hanscom says that anxiety is simply a survival mechanism that makes people gravitate toward rewards and avoid threats. When someone feels under threat, whether it's from losing a job in the pandemic or living in a city that's experiencing riots, small signaling proteins called cytokines stimulate an inflammatory response through the autonomic nervous system. Anxiety is the result of a threat and is caused by inflammatory cells. Over time, chronic elevation of inflammatory cytokines causes heart disease, diabetes, and an increased likelihood of becoming ill from a virus such as COVID-19.

It is possible for people to reduce their inflammatory markers through things like a cytokine diet. Dr. Hanscom can share 10 things people can do to lower their cytokines.

About Dr. David Hanscom

Dr. Hanscom has been an orthopedic complex spinal deformity surgeon for over 32 years and is the author of several books including, Back in Control, which reveals the latest developments in neuroscience research and his own personal history with pain. He left his surgical practice in 2019 to focus on teaching people how to break the grip of chronic mental and physical pain. He has helped hundreds of back pain sufferers by teaching them how to calm their central nervous system without the use of drugs or surgery. Dr. Hanscom has been featured by Dr. Oz, NPR, CBS, ABC, Fox, Men's Health, Psychology Today, and many others.

Contact: Dr. David Hanscom, (206) 890-1892; 242436@email4pr.com; www.backincontrol.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-david-hanscom-reveals-how-to-lower-your-risk-of-getting-covid-19-301084696.html

SOURCE David Hanscom